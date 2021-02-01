Left Menu

15,000 schools to include all components of NEP, says Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that 15,000 schools across the country will include all components of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivering Budget speech in Parliament on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that 15,000 schools across the country will include all components of the National Education Policy (NEP). "More than 15,000 schools to include all components of the National Education Policy will be qualitatively strengthened; to enable them to emerge as exemplar schools in their regions, handhold and mentor other schools to achieve the ideals Policy," Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget at Parliament.

She informed that 100 new Sainik schools will also be set up in partnership with NGOs and private schools of the states. The Finance Minister also proposed to set up a Higher Education Commission of India as an umbrella body having four separate vehicles for standard-setting, accreditation, regulation, and funding.

"Many of our cities have various research institutions, universities, and colleges supported by the Government of India. Hyderabad for example has about 40 such major institutions. In 9 such cities, we will create formal umbrella structures so that these institutes can have better synergy, while also retaining their autonomy. A glue grant will be set aside for this purpose", said Sitharaman. She also proposed to set up a Central University in Leh for accessible higher education in Ladakh. (ANI)

