BJP a gas balloon alive only in the media: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister MamataBanerjee on Monday hit out at the BJP calling it a gasballoon alive only in the media and a washing machine forthose with ill-gotten money.She said those who have quit TMC and joined BJP havedone so to secure the money they have accumulated.Banerjee said she had already decided not to give themtickets in the coming assembly elections had they stayed on inTMC.There is nothing to worry about.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:14 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Filephoto/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

She said those who have quit TMC and joined BJP havedone so to secure the money they have accumulated.

Banerjee said she had already decided not to give themtickets in the coming assembly elections had they stayed on inTMC.

''There is nothing to worry about. The government of'Ma-Mati-Manush' (TMC slogan) will retain power in thestate ... BJP is a gas balloon, alive only in the media. Theyhave money and are using agencies to put up (party) flags onthe streets.

''Let them do so and stay alive in the media... TMCwill stay alive in your hearts. You assure me this and I willensure you a (good) future,'' she said while speaking at the'State level meet of All India Fair Price Shop DealersFederation' held at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

''... Dacoits have suddenly accumulated so much money.

Now they are approaching the 'BJP washing machine' where theyare entering black and coming out white. They are going therefor money and nothing else,'' she said.

''I would not have given them the ticket to fight theelections. Why should I give tickets to those who have donebad work! People will be happy if I give tickets to new peopleinstead of to these people,'' Banerjee, who is also the TMCsupremo, said.

Hitting out at the NDA government at the Centre, sheaccused it of not purchasing adequate quantity of paddy fromWest Bengal.

''I have a complaint. The central government talks big.

But the rice provided to the people by the FCI is rotten. Thecentral government purchases several lakh tonnes of rice fromUttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh whereas it buys only 69,000tonnes of rice from West Bengal.

''The state government purchases 45 to 50 lakh metrictonnes of paddy from the farmers, spends Rs 31 per kg toprepare it (convert it into rice) and sends it to bedistributed free of cost by PDS. This is not there in any ofthe other states,'' she said.

Banerjee announced extension of the ration dealers'licence from the regular period of one year to three years.

She said that the government will provide Rs two lakhas comepensation to the family of a ration dealer in the eventof the person's death.

Banerjee also reduced the application fee to procure licence for new ration dealership from Rs five lakh to Rs two lakh.

