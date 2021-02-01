Left Menu

Rashtrapati Bhavan will reopen from February 6 for the general public, over 10 months since it was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, an official statement said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:29 IST
Rashtrapati Bhawan to reopen for public from February 6
Rashtrapati Bhawan (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

Rashtrapati Bhavan will reopen from February 6 for the general public, over 10 months since it was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, an official statement said on Monday. It will be open on Saturdays and Sundays except on government holidays, the statement said.Visitors can book their slots online by making a payment of Rs 50 per visitor.

"To maintain the social distancing norms, three pre-booked time slots at 1030 hours, 1230 hours, and 1430 hours have been fixed with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot," said the press release. The historic building was closed for the general public in light of Covid-19 pandemic since March 13 last year.

During the tour, visitors have to follow Covid protocols such as wearing of a mask, maintaining social distance, etc, the statement said. (ANI)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

