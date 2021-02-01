Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Major transfers by European clubs

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:49 IST
Major transfers in Europe's top soccer leagues during the January transfer window (all transfer fees as reported by the media): ENGLAND

Amad Diallo - Atalanta to Manchester United (21 million euros - $25.38 million) Morgan Sanson - Olympique de Marseille to Aston Villa (14 million pounds - $19.2 million)

Said Benrahma - Brentford to West Ham United (25 million pounds) Moises Caicedo - Independiente del Valle to Brighton & Hove Albion (undisclosed fee)

Martin Odegaard - Real Madrid to Arsenal (loan) Jesse Lingard - Manchester United to West Ham (loan)

Mbaye Diagne - Galatasaray to West Bromwich Albion (loan) Willian Jose - Real Sociedad to Wolverhampton Wanderers (loan)

Okay Yokuslu - Celta Viga to West Bromwich Albion (loan) SPAIN

Carlos Fernandez - Sevilla to Real Sociedad (10 million euros) Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez - Atalanta to Sevilla (5.5 million euros)

Etienne Capoue - Watford to Villarreal (2 million euros) Moussa Dembele - Olympique Lyon to Atletico Madrid (loan)

Facundo Pellistri - Manchester United to Alaves (loan) Manu Sanchez - Atletico Madrid to Osasuna (loan)

Patrick Cutrone - Wolverhampton Wanderers to Valencia (loan) Carles Alena - Barcelona to Getafe (loan)

Ferro - Benfica to Valencia (loan) Domingos Quina - Watford to Granada (loan)

FRANCE Krepin Diatta - Club Brugge to AS Monaco (20 million euros)

Franco Tongya - Juventus to Olympique Marseille (8 million euros) Jean Lucas - Olympique Lyon to Brest

Frederic Guilbert - Aston Villa to Strasbourg (loan) GERMANY

Dominik Szoboszlai - RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig (20 million euros) Jeremie Frimpong - Celtic to Bayer Leverkusen (11 million euros)

Kouadio Kone - Toulouse to Borussia Moenchengladbach (9 million euros) Demarai Gray - Leicester City to Bayern Leverkusen (2 million euros)

Joe Scally - NYCFC to Borussia Moenchengladbach (1.8 million euros) Luka Jovic - Real Madrid to Eintracht Frankfurt (loan)

Sead Kolasinac - Arsenal to Schalke (loan) Sami Khedira - Juventus to Hertha Berlin (undisclosed fee)

Nemanja Radonjic - Olympique de Marseille to Hertha Berlin (loan) Klaas-Jan Huntelaar - Ajax Amsterdam to Schalke - (free transfer)

ITALY Nicolo Rovella - Genoa to Juventus (18 million euros)

Dennis Man - FCSB to Parma (13 million euros) Joakim Maehle - Genk to Atalanta (11 million euros)

Manolo Portanova - Juventus to Genoa (10 million euros) Elia Petrelli - Juventus to Genoa (8 million euros)

Antonio Sanabria - Real Betis to Torino (7 million euros) Bryan Reynolds - FC Dallas to AS Roma (six-month loan with obligation to buy for 7 million euros)

Aleksandr Kokorin - Spartak Moscow to Fiorentina (4.5 million) Kevin Strootman - Olympique de Marseille to Genoa (loan)

Rajda Nainggolan - Inter Milan to Cagliari (loan) Fikayo Tomori - Chelsea to AC Milan (loan)

Mario Mandzukic - joined AC Milan (free transfer) Stephan El Shaarawy - Shanghai Shenhua to AS Roma (free transfer)

($1 = 0.8275 euros) ($1 = 0.7291 pounds) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

