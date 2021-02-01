Left Menu

India farming protests resonate with US agriculture

Images of thousands of farmers streaming into Indias capital on tractors and carrying banners to decry potentially devastating changes in agricultural policy can seem a world away, but the protests in New Delhi raise issues that resonate in the United States and have led to dramatic change in rural America.Indian farmers have left their homes to march through New Delhi in a desperate effort to force the repeal of laws they believe would end guaranteed pricing and force them to sell to powerful corporations rather than government-run markets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:59 IST
India farming protests resonate with US agriculture
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Images of thousands of farmers streaming into India's capital on tractors and carrying banners to decry potentially devastating changes in agricultural policy can seem a world away, but the protests in New Delhi raise issues that resonate in the United States and have led to dramatic change in rural America.

Indian farmers have left their homes to march through New Delhi in a desperate effort to force the repeal of laws they believe would end guaranteed pricing and force them to sell to powerful corporations rather than government-run markets. Despite decades of economic growth, up to half of India's population relies on growing crops on small parcels of land, typically less than 3 acres, and farmers worry that without guaranteed prices they will be forced to sell their land and lose their livelihoods.

The dispute raises questions not only about agriculture but about dwindling populations in rural India where small communities are already struggling to survive — an issue mirrored in the parts of the US.

"These protests have gone way beyond the bills because this has spiraled into a larger conversation about the soul of rural India, which is something very familiar to those of us in the Midwest," said Andrew Flachs, an anthropology professor at Purdue University who has extensively studied the experiences of cotton farmers in India. "We're always talking about the spirit of American agrarianism and the soul of rural America and this has shifted into a conversation of those same dynamics in India." The images of farmers marching through New Delhi recall similar scenes in Washington, DC, during the farming crisis of the late 1970s and early 1980s, when hundreds of trucks and tractors flooded the National Mall. Thousands of farmers lost their land, in part because of government policies that caused soaring interest rates as demand for their products plunged, leading to falling land values.

In Iowa — one of the hardest hit states — there were about 500 farm auctions a month in 1983 when families had no choice but to sell.

Decades later, those memories remain fresh for Rick Juchems, whose parents had to sell their 640-acre farm in Iowa. Just as feared by those protesting in India, the American farmers lost their livelihoods and sense of identity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU toughens rules on entry for non-EU visitors

The European Union tightened its rules for visitors from outside the bloc on Monday, specifying that they would only be allowed in freely from countries with very few coronavirus cases and almost none of the more transmissible variants. EU ...

GRAPHIC-U.S. new COVID cases fall for third straight week, hospitalizations down

New cases of COVID-19 in the United States fell for a third week in a row, the first time the country has seen such an extended decline since last September, though more than a million people are still being infected every week. New cases i...

House Democrats aim to remove Majorie Taylor Greene from committees over violent comments

Congressional Democrats on Monday said they would seek to strip conspiracy theory-backing Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of committee assignments over incendiary comments including denying school shootings took place and expressing suppo...

France-Number of people in ICU units for COVID at a peak since Dec 6

French health authorities reported 4,347 new coronavirus infections over the previous 24 hours on Monday, down from Sundays 19,325 and slightly higher than last Mondays 4,240, figures assuaging the countrys decision not to impose a third lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021