Mexican president sends initiative to modify electricity industry law to Congress

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-02-2021
Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador sent an initiative to Congress on Monday proposing to modify the electricity industry law to give preference to the energy produced by the state-owned CFE.
Legislators are required to discuss the initiative within the next 30 days.
