Left Menu

Traffic diverted in many parts of Delhi due to farmers' protest

The Delhi Police diverted vehicular traffic at Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta towards Anand Vihar, Chilla, Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway, Apsara, Bhopra, and Loni borders on Tuesday due to the farmers' agitation at the Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border. Traffic from Singhu, Saboli, Piau Maniyari borders has also been closed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 10:57 IST
Traffic diverted in many parts of Delhi due to farmers' protest
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police diverted vehicular traffic at Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta towards Anand Vihar, Chilla, Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway, Apsara, Bhopra, and Loni borders on Tuesday due to the farmers' agitation at the Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border. Traffic from Singhu, Saboli, Piau Maniyari borders has also been closed. The police have advised avoiding Outer Ring Road, GTK road, and NH44.

National Highway (NH) 24, NH 9, Road Number 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall are closed for vehicular traffic. However, Auchandi, Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school, and Palla toll tax borders are open.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: Man held for manhandling cops in Thane

A 30-year-old man has been arrestedfor allegedly abusing and manhandling two policemen inMaharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place on the intervening night ofSunday and Monday in Shivaji Chowk area of Bhiwa...

Indian-American scientist Bhavya Lal appointed Acting Chief of Staff of NASA

Bhavya Lal, the Indian-American scientist who oversaw NASAs transition under President Joe Bidens administration, has been appointed as the Acting Chief of Staff of the US space agency.According to NASA, Lal brings extensive experience in e...

PM to inaugurate Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations on Thursday 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations at Chauri Chaura in Uttar Pradesh on February 4 via video conferencing. The day marks the beginning of the 100th year of the Chauri Chaura incident, a lan...

It is a wake-up call, not going to ignore this, says under-fire Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer has described the criticism of his coaching style by the national players as a wake-up call which he wont ignore.Following an under-strength Indias historic Test win in Australia, a report in Sydney Mornin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021