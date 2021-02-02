Fire breaks out at building in Andheri
A fire broke out on the sixth floor of a building in Maharashtra's Andheri on Tuesday.
Five fire tenders have reached the spot.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
