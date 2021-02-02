Dawood's aide Chinku Pathan falls ill in ATS custody, admitted to hospital

Arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chinku Pathan, who is also a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, has been admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai due to a sudden health condition. According to NCB, Pathan is currently under the custody of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad as NCB found a Dawood connection while investigating the drugs case.

Chinku Pathan was arrested by the NCB on January 20 with a huge quantity of drugs from Dongri area of the city. Pathan is the grandson of gangster Karim Lala. Meanwhile, NCB conducted a raid in Mahim area of Mumbai on Monday night and arrested three persons with MD (Mephedrone) drugs in commercial quantity. (ANI)

