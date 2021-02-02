Left Menu

Amid sloganeering by opposition in Lok Sabha, Tomar assures dialogue inside, outside House on farm laws

Amid protest by opposition members in Lok Sabha over the new farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that the government is ready for debate inside and outside parliament on the issue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:29 IST
Lok Sabha. Image Credit: ANI

Amid protest by opposition members in Lok Sabha over the new farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that the government is ready for debate inside and outside the parliament on the issue.

Members of the opposition were on their feet as the House met for the day over the issue and forced two adjournments. When the House reassembled at 5 pm after the first adjournment, members of Congress, DMK, BSP, AAP, and TMC resorted to sloganeering over the new farm laws against which farmer unions are protesting on Delhi borders. Amid the din, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said half the discussion would have been over if the opposition members had begun it.

"If members are ready to discuss the laws and issues related to farmers, the government is ready for debate inside and outside parliament. Had you started discussing and debating, half of the discussion would have completed by now," he said. He asked opposition members to let the parliament function for sake of the poor. "Parliament has been convened to discuss various issues related to farmers, villages and poor people," he said.

"I would reiterate that the option of discussion with farmers is still open," he said amid sloganeering. Speaker Om Birla asked members to take their seats and not shout slogans.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi had a word with Tomar who then made the remarks. As the din continued, the Speaker adjourned the House till 7 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

