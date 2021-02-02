Left Menu

Rs 48,000 crore Tejas aircraft deal to be signed on Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:51 IST
Rs 48,000 crore Tejas aircraft deal to be signed on Wednesday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The government is set to formally seal on February 3 the Rs 48,000 crore deal to procure 83 Tejas light combat aircraft from state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Air Force, officials said on Wednesday.

The mega contract will be signed at the Aero India air show in Bengaluru in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, top brass of the IAF and senior officials of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), they said.

Tejas is a single engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter capable of operating in high-threat air environments. The aircraft, manufactured by the HAL, is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support with reconnaissance and anti-ship operations as its secondary roles.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13 approved the deal for procurement of the 73 Tejas Mk-1A variant and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 trainer aircraft from the HAL to boost Indian Air Force's combat prowess.

The Tejas Mk-IA will be equipped with an active electronically scanned array radar, beyond visual range missile, electronic warfare suite and air-to-air refuelling system.

Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited R Madhavan told PTI last month that the delivery of the Tejas aircraft to the IAF will begin from March 2024 and around 16 aircraft will be rolled out annually till completion of the total supply of 83 jets.

Madhavan said the basic price of the aircraft will be around Rs 25,000 crore while Rs 11,000 crore will be used for ground support equipment and other required infrastructure at the bases and around Rs 7,000 for basic customs duty and output GST.

The HAL chairman and managing director said the cost for each fighter version of the four-and-half generation aircraft will be Rs 309 crore and Rs 280 crore for the trainer version. The total cost of Rs 48,000 crore includes design and development cost of Rs 2,500 crore to be given to Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and around Rs 2,250 crore set aside for variations in foreign currency exchange rate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN40 US-INDIA-LDALL CHINA Washington In its first response to the China-India border standoff, the Biden administration has voiced concern over Beijings pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours and said it was closely monit...

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 92% effective in fighting COVID-19

Scientists gave Russias Sputnik V vaccine the green light on Tuesday saying it was almost 92 effective in fighting COVID-19 based on peer-reviewed late-stage trial results published in The Lancet international medical journal. Experts said ...

GST rationalisation on healthcare supplements welcome move: Amway India CEO

Direct selling major Amway on Tuesday said it is looking forward to GST rationalisation on healthcare supplements from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, given the focus on a holistic healthcare system in the Union Budget 2021-22.Stating that the I...

Budget made 'token gestures' to real estate sector: NCR realtors

Realtors in the National Capital Region NCR on Tuesday said the Union Budget 2021-22 made token gestures to the real estate sector and hoped the government would soon consider their demands for loans from banks and single-window clearance f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021