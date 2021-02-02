Left Menu

'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra' of United Democratic Front reaches constituency of Kerala CM

Ahead of state Assembly polls, the 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra' of United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala reached Dharmadam in Kannur, the constituency of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

ANI | Kannur (Kerala) | Updated: 02-02-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 23:45 IST
'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra' of United Democratic Front reaches constituency of Kerala CM
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of state Assembly polls, the 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra' of United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala reached Dharmadam in Kannur, the constituency of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday. Hitting hard at the Kerala Chief Minister, he alleged that Vijayan has failed as an MLA, which was evident from the lack of development at Dharmadam.

"The complete failure of Pinarayi Vijayan, the MLA of Dharmadam was vividly visible. The CM has not been able to make sure that all Primary Health Centres have the necessary infrastructure. There is not even a new initiative which can give employment even to one," said Chennithala. Further, criticising Vijayan, the opposition leader said, "The construction of new block in Pinarayi Panchayat has not even been started. To sum up, there has nothing more than mere rhetoric."

He alleged that CPI (M) is hand in glove with BJP. "The SNC Lavlin case in which Pinarayi Vijayan was an accused has been extended indefinitely. The connivance between BJP and CPI(M) is now out in open. They are trying to extend the Thillenkery model across the state," he added. Chennithala said that 'the mafia rule is going to end with UDF coming to power' and a new prosperous Kerala will be built. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lithuania and Latvia urge EU to sanction Russia for Navalny sentencing

European Union members Lithuania and Latvia called on the EU to impose sanctions on Russia for sentencing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three-and-a-half years in jail on Tuesday, their foreign ministers said.The dialogue between the Euro...

Twitter restores several accounts it had 'withheld' over farmer protest tweets

Twitter has restored several accounts it had withheld on Monday after the government had asked it to take action against 250 handles which had posted false and provocative content related to the ongoing farmers agitation, according to sourc...

Dutch PM Rutte confirms lockdown to last until at least March

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that most of the lockdown measures in the Netherlands, many of which have been in place since October, will remain in place for weeks due to fears over a surge in cases as a result of variant strain...

NSUI launces fund-raising drive for Ram Temple, Cong treasurer feigns ignorance

The Congress partys students wing National Students Union of India on Tuesday launched a campaign to collect money from students for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, claiming that the BJP and ABVP have been looting people in the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021