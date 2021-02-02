Hyderabad metro runs special train to transport live heart for transplant

Hyderabad Metro Rail on Tuesday created a special green corridor between Nagole and Jubilee Hills check post stations to facilitate non-stop transport from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar to save a heart patient admitted at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills. Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited MD NVS Reddy stated that it is for the first time that such a train was run to transport a heart to save a life.

"The special train which started from Nagole Metro station had picked up the healthy heart from a brain-dead patient in Kamineni hospital at around 4.40 PM and paced through the entire stretch of 21 kilometers nonstop," Reddy said. "A team of medical experts traveled along with the heart in this special train", he added.

Speaking further, Reddy said: "It took 30 minutes for the train to reach Jubilee Hills check post station. An ambulance was kept ready at Jubilee Hills check post station to take the heart to Apollo hospital, he added. (ANI)

