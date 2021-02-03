Left Menu

Greta extends support to farmers' protest

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 12:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece are among several people from the international community who have come out in support of the farmers protest against the Centre's new agriculture laws.

Their remarks came soon after international pop star Rihanna shared a news article highlighting the Centre's crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.

''We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,'' Thunberg tweeted on Tuesday.

Menna Harris, an American lawyer who is the niece of Kamala Harris, had said: ''It's no coincidence that the world's oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault.'' ''This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters,'' Menna Harris tweeted.

Earlier, Rihanna had tweeted: ''Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.'' Nine-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam had asked Thunberg to the support farmers protest, saying they were already battling climate crisis.

''Hi @GretaThunberg! Please extend support to the voice of millions of Indian farmers. This is the world's biggest historic protest for their rights,'' Kanjugam, who is also called ''India's Greta Thunberg'', tweeted.

Vanessa Nakate, a Ugandan climate activist, has also come out in support of farmers.

''Let us talk about what is happening in India right now #FarmersProtest,'' Nakate tweeted, tagging Kangujam.

In another tweet, Kangujam had said: ''Dear friends, Our millions of poor farmers sleeping in the streets in this cold weather don't expect anything from you. Just your one tweet of love and supports /solidarity to their cause means a lots to them. Our Indian celebrities get lost.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders for over two months against the laws. PTI UZMHMB

