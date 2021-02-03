France says it won't meddle in German choices over Nordstream

France will not pressure Germany over its choices regarding the Nordstream gas project, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.

When asked whether Paris was putting pressure on Berlin to scrap the project after Russia jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Le Drian said Nordstream related to the issue of energy independence and subjects should not be mixed up.

