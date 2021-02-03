France says it won't meddle in German choices over Nordstream

France says it won't meddle in German choices over NordstreamReuters | Paris | Updated: 03-02-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 13:01 IST
France will not pressure Germany over its choices regarding the Nordstream gas project, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.
When asked whether Paris was putting pressure on Berlin to scrap the project after Russia jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Le Drian said Nordstream related to the issue of energy independence and subjects should not be mixed up.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
