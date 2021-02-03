Union Cabinet meeting to be held today via video conferencing
A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday via video-conferencing. The virtual meeting, which will reportedly start at 2:30 pm.
The agenda of the meeting is yet to be known. The Union Cabinet held a recent meeting ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1.
The Union Budget 2021-22 proposals rest on six pillars: Health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, minimum government and maximum governance.(ANI)
