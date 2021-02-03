Left Menu

Union Cabinet meeting to be held today via video conferencing

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday via video-conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 14:26 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday via video-conferencing. The virtual meeting, which will reportedly start at 2:30 pm.

The agenda of the meeting is yet to be known. The Union Cabinet held a recent meeting ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1.

The Union Budget 2021-22 proposals rest on six pillars: Health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, minimum government and maximum governance.(ANI)

