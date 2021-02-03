Road rage behind murder of IndiGo manager, one accused held: Bihar Police

Bihar Police on Wednesday informed that IndiGo manager Rupesh Kumar Singh was killed over a road rage incident and also arrested a man in connection with the murder case. The police said that the accused identified as Rituraj, a resident of Adarsh Nagar area of Patna, murdered the IndiGo manager out of vengeance over the road rage incident, which took place in November 2020.

"Accused, Rituraj, had near-death accident with the victim in November, followed by a heated argument. Later, Rituraj and his friends killed Rupesh. Efforts are on to nab three other accused," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna Upendra Sharma during a press conference here. Sharma said that Rituraj was involved in the theft of bikes and used to change bikes every week.

"In the last one and a half years, he was also involved in a robbery. We arrested him on Tuesday. We have also recovered the bike and the clothe worn during the murder incident after questioning him," he added. The SSP said that over 50 people were questioned in connection with the murder case. "We will investigate all angles in the case," he added.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar informed that a special team has been formed to probe the murder and assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits. Rupesh Kumar Singh, a manager with IndiGo airlines, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne men in the Punaichak area of Patna on January 12. (ANI)

