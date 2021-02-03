Left Menu

Presence of Lithium resources of 1,600 tonnes in Mandya: Preliminary survey

Lithium is a key element for new technologies and finds its use in ceramics, glass, telecommunication and aerospace industries. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:58 IST
The significance and quantity of lithium resources in Marlagalla-Allapatna area, Mandya district, Karnataka may be established only after the completion of exploration in the entire area.  Image Credit: Pixabay

The Government today said that preliminary surveys on the surface and limited subsurface by Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), a constituent unit of Department of Atomic Energy have shown the presence of Lithium resources of 1,600 tonnes (inferred category) in the pegmatites of Marlagalla – Allapatna area, Mandya district, Karnataka.

Lithium is a key element for new technologies and finds its use in ceramics, glass, telecommunication and aerospace industries. The well-known uses of Lithium are in Lithium-ion batteries, lubricating grease, high energy additive to rocket propellants, optical modulators for mobile phones and as convertor to tritium used as a raw material for thermonuclear reactions i.e. fusion. The thermonuclear application makes Lithium as "Prescribed substance" under the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 which permits AMD for exploration of Lithium in various geological domains of the country. Due to the continuously increasing demand for Lithium-ion batteries, the requirement of Lithium has increased over the last few years.

The significance and quantity of lithium resources in Marlagalla-Allapatna area, Mandya district, Karnataka may be established only after the completion of exploration in the entire area. Subsequently, plan for commercial exploitation of the lithium deposits can commence after the technical, social and economic feasibility studies in the area.

This information was given by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

