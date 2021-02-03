Left Menu

e-PPO integrated with Digi Locker to enhance Ease of Living of Civil Pensioners

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, the Minister said that this system will enable any Pensioner to obtain a copy/print-out of his/her PPO from his/her Digi Locker account.

This initiative will create a permanent record of his PPO in his/her Digi Locker and at the same time eliminate delays in reaching the PPO to new pensioners, as well as the necessity of handing over a physical copy. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that in order to enhance Ease of Living of Central Government Civil Pensioners, the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has integrated the electronic Pension Payment Order (e-PPO) with Digi Locker.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, the Minister said that this system will enable any Pensioner to obtain a copy/print-out of his/her PPO from his/her Digi Locker account. This initiative will create a permanent record of his PPO in his/her Digi Locker and at the same time eliminate delays in reaching the PPO to new pensioners, as well as the necessity of handing over a physical copy. Thus, the pensioners will not have to face hardship in their old age in case their Pension Payment Order (PPO) is misplaced over a period of time.

e-PPO has been made possible due to digitization of Pension processing system (Bhavishya online system) and online transmission of data of retiree to all stakeholders involved in Pension processing such as Head of Office, Pay and Accounts office, Central Pension Accounting Office. This avoids manual intervention and speeds up the process of pension sanction. The e-PPO will be generated by the Pay and Accounts Office (PAOs) and transmission in the electronic form to banks will be done by Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO).

The basic features of e-PPO are as under:

Makes the process paperless by transferring and accepting encrypted data from one authority to another in electronic mode with e-signature/digital signature;

SMS/E-mail alerts at every stage of Pension processing to the retiree.

Issue of e-PPO authenticated by PAO through digital signature.Retiree/pensioner can obtain his e-PPO by downloading through 'Bhavishya' portal or alternately can get the same in his/her Digi Locker.

