Left Menu

JNVs to start physical classes for Classes 10, 12, says Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education has allowed the restart of physical classes for Class 10 and Class 12 students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in those states that have allowed government and private schools to reopen schools for Classes 10 and 12.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:45 IST
JNVs to start physical classes for Classes 10, 12, says Education Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Education has allowed the restart of physical classes for Class 10 and Class 12 students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in those states that have allowed government and private schools to reopen schools for Classes 10 and 12. The JNVs were closed after the outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic in March-2020 after completing the term-end examinations.

The Ministry in a statement said that it has prepared Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) for re-opening of JNVs based on guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. "All the precautionary measures like sanitization of the JNVs, arrangement for classes and stay of students in the hostel with social distancing and preparation of COVID management protocol to meet the emergency situations have been already taken care of by JNVs. On the basis of SOP of the Ministry of Education, every school has also prepared its own SOP based on SOP of State Government and in consultation with District Administration for effective management of the COVID situation by constituting a task force. JNVs are well prepared to manage physical classes for the students for whom consent of the parent is available," it said.

"In respect of other students, online classes will continue to avoid academic loss. With regard to students to be called for physical classes in a phased manner, directions of state administration will be strictly followed. Being a residential school, wearing of a mask, maintaining social distance, frequent hand washing and sanitization will be given utmost importance," it added. The Ministry said that the JNVs will open for physical classes wherever state government has allowed opening school initially for Classes 10 and 12. Further directions will be given shortly in respect of other classes based on the availability of accommodation and devices to students, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators set to accept Aspen concessions - sources

EU antitrust regulators are set to accept South African pharmaceutical company Aspens concessions aimed at ending a three-year long investigation that could lead to a hefty fine, two people familiar with the matter said. Aspen last year off...

Russia to ship COVID-19 vaccine to rebel-held eastern Ukraine, Kremlin says

The Kremlin said on Wednesday Russia would supply the rebel-controlled regions of eastern Ukraine with its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 despite Kyivs ban on using the Russian shots. Ukraine expects to receive shipments of Western-made...

Bajaj Consumer Care shares jump 20 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Wednesday jumped 20 per cent after the company reported a 17.54 per cent rise in consolidated profit for the third quarter ended December 2020.The stock zoomed 20 per cent to close at Rs 255.95 -- its upper ...

UK's Gove demands longer grace period and 'political solution' for N. Ireland

Britain demanded on Wednesday that the European Union agree to extend and expand waivers on the movement of certain goods from Britain into Northern Ireland calling for urgent political solutions to problems implementing post-Brexit rules.W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021