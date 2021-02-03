Left Menu

U.S. extends New START treaty with Russia for five years -Blinken

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:18 IST
U.S. extends New START treaty with Russia for five years -Blinken

The United States on Wednesday extended the New START treaty with Russia for five years, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"Extending the New START Treaty ensures we have verifiable limits on Russian ICBMs, SLBMs, and heavy bombers until February 5, 2026," Blinken said in a statement.

President Joe Biden's administration said last month it would seek the extension. The arms control treaty, which is due to expire on Feb. 5, limits the United States and Russia to deploying no more than 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: No propaganda can deter India's unity, says Shah after foreign celebs' comments

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reacted to the Ministry of External Affairs statement slamming international celebrities for commenting on the ongoing farmers protest in India and said no propaganda can deter Indias unity. Taking...

Par panel submits report on Factoring Regulation Amendment Bill

A parliamentary panel has emphasised the need for the Reserve Bank of India RBI to build sufficient regulatory resources to ensure effective supervision of the factoring activities.The suggestion was made by the Standing Committee of Financ...

UP CM lays foundation of irrigation projects

Asking people not to worry about floods, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday laid the foundation of 170 irrigation projects through a virtual programme.Addressing from his official residence in Lucknow, the CM said, Go...

Holding no informal talks with farmers, barricading is local admin issue: Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Wednesday said the Centre is not holding any informal talk with protesting farmers and described putting up of more barricades and suspending internet in and around agitation sites as law and order ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021