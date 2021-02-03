U.S. extends New START treaty with Russia for five years -Blinken

The United States on Wednesday extended the New START treaty with Russia for five years, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"Extending the New START Treaty ensures we have verifiable limits on Russian ICBMs, SLBMs, and heavy bombers until February 5, 2026," Blinken said in a statement. President Joe Biden's administration said last month it would seek the extension. The arms control treaty, which is due to expire on Feb. 5, limits the United States and Russia to deploying no more than 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads each.

