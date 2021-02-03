BMC unveils Rs 39038.83 cr budget for 2021-22, allocates Rs 2,945.78 cr education

Left Menu

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday unveiled Rs 39,038.83 crore budget of the civic body for the financial year 2021-22.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday unveiled Rs 39,038.83 crore budget of the civic body for the financial year 2021-22. BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal presented the budget before to the civic standing committee on Wednesday.

The civic body's estimated budget stands at Rs 39,038.83 crore which exceeds the budget estimates of 2020-21 by 16.74 percent, Singh said. The capital expenditure proposed at Rs 18,750.99 crore with a focus on infrastructure, health, and transport. Rs 750 crore has been allocated for Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) in the FY 2021-22.

BMC allocated Rs 2,945.78 crore for education. The civic body has also decided to rebrand the BMC schools as 'Mumbai Public School'. 10 new CBSE schools will be opened in the academic year 2020-21. BMC will provide a minimal interest loan of Rs 406 crores to BEST for clearing the gratuity dues of over 3600 employees, Chahal said.

The budget also mentioned that the revenue of the municipal corporation has declined due to decisions taken to combat Covid-19 and to provide relief measures for different sectors affected by Covid-19. For the financial year 2020-21, the civic body estimated revenue income for Rs 28,448.30 crore.

The budget has not proposed any increase in property tax this year. The civic body will levy scrutiny fees to grant permission for providing fire and life safety measures in the buildings. This is expected to generate an additional Rs 140 crore as revenue for BMC in FY 2021-22, Chahal said. (ANI)

