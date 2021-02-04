Left Menu

United States will monitor activity to complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 01:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 01:40 IST
The United States will monitor activity to complete or certify the Nord Stream 2 pipeline intended to transport Russian natural gas to Europe and, if such activity takes place, will make a determination on sanctions, the U.S. State Department spokesman said on Wednesday.

"It's a bad deal," State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a news briefing. "We will work closely with our allies and partners to reinforce European energy security and safeguard against predatory behavior, including that of Russia in this case."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

