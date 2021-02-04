Left Menu

With 12,899 new COVID-19 cases, India's tally reaches 1,07,90,183

India has reached a total of 1,07,90,183 COVID-19 cases, with 12,899 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 09:53 IST
With 12,899 new COVID-19 cases, India's tally reaches 1,07,90,183
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

India has reached a total of 1,07,90,183 COVID-19 cases, with 12,899 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday. India has reported 17,824 discharges and 107 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total discharges and death toll to 1,04,80,455 and 1,54,703.

According to the Union Ministry, the total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,55,025. As many as 44,49,552 people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine so far, as per the Health Ministry.

A total of 19,92,16,019 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 3rd February. Of these, 7,42,841 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No in-person school in Chicago as labor dispute drags on over COVID-19 safety plan

Chicago schools have postponed in-person classes for another day for thousands of students after the third-largest district in the U.S. failed to reach an agreement with the teachers union on a COVID-19 safety plan.Late on Wednesday evening...

Džeko stripped of Roma's captaincy after clash with Fonseca

Edin Deko has been stripped of Romas captaincy after falling out with coach Paulo Fonseca.Deko was left off Romas squad for a recent Serie A game amid tensions following a 3-0 derby loss to Lazio and a surprising Italian Cup defeat to Spezi...

Cong MPs move adjournment motion notices in LS over Central farm laws

Congress lawmakers Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over the newly enacted Central farm laws. Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the laws since August 2020. There is e...

Thailand reports 809 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported 809 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and no additional deaths, its COVID-19 taskforce said.The new infections took the overall total to 22,058, with fatalities remaining at 79.Also Read Thailand reports 142 new coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021