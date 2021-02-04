Left Menu

Iron nails fixed on roads at Ghazipur border being 'repositioned', says Delhi Police

Iron nails studded on roads at Ghazipur border to restrict the movement of farmers agitating against the new agri laws are being repositioned, a senior police officer said on Thursday. The statement comes after videos and photos of workers removing the nails near Ghazipur border surfaced on social media.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 12:51 IST
Iron nails fixed on roads at Ghazipur border being 'repositioned', says Delhi Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iron nails studded on roads at Ghazipur border to restrict the movement of farmers agitating against the new agri laws are being ''repositioned'', a senior police officer said on Thursday. The statement comes after videos and photos of workers removing the nails near Ghazipur border surfaced on social media. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav asserted that the security arrangements at the border will remain the same. ''Videos and photos are getting circulated in which it is shown that nails are being taken off at Ghazipur. These are just being repositioned. Security arrangement at the border remains the same,'' he said.

Security arrangements continue to be strengthened at Ghazipur border, days after Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait's emotional appeal had galvanised farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to flock to the Delhi-UP border.

Drones have also been deployed to monitor the protesters.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been camping at Delhi's borders for weeks, seeking a repeal of the three agriculture laws.

They claim that the new laws will weaken the minimum support price (MSP) system. But the Centre says the laws will only give farmers more options to sell their produce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain condemns detention of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Britain condemns the detention of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.They must be released immediately and have charges removed. There must be no backsliding f...

WNS Cares Foundation partners with Hyderabad city security council to educate children on cyber safety

Hyderabad Telangana India, February 4 ANIBusinessWire India WNS Cares Foundation WCF, the CSR arm of WNS today announced that it has partnered with the Hyderabad City Security Council HCSC to empower children with knowledge on relevant topi...

At USD 238 mn, Virat Kohli remains most-valued celeb for 4th year in row: Report

Ace cricketer Virat Kohli has been ranked as the most valuable celebrity for the fourth consecutive year in 2020 with a brand value of USD 237.7 million, and the second and third slots have gone to Hindi film actors Akshay Kumar and Ranveer...

Why It’s Okay To Not Be Okay may not be renewed for Season 2

Ever since Its Okay To Not Be Okay Season 1 dropped its finale on August 9, 2020, fans are waiting for the renewal of Season 2. Several hit series were renewed in demand despite the fact is that The Korean drama collects a huge fanbase inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021