Sacrifice made at Chauri-Chaura gave new direction to freedom struggle: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Chauri Chaura' Centenary Celebrations at Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh today through video conference. The day marks 100 years of the 'Chauri Chaura' incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for independence. The Prime Minister also released a postal stamp dedicated to the Chauri Chaura centenary event. Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

Saluting the brave martyrs, the Prime Minister said the sacrifice made at Chauri-Chaura, gave a new direction to the country's freedom struggle. He said the incident which happened a hundred years ago in Chauri Chaura was not just an arson incident but the message of Chauri Chaura was far wider. Under what circumstances arson happened, what were the reasons are equally important. He said due importance is now being given to the historical struggle of Chauri Chaura in our country's history. He said starting today, along with Chauri-Chaura every village will remember the heroic sacrifices in the events going to be held throughout the year. He said having such a celebration at a time, when the country is entering its 75th year of independence will make it even more relevant. He lamented at the lack of discussion about the martyrs of Chauri-Chaura. He said the martyrs may not have figured prominently in the pages of history but their bloodshed for freedom is definitely in the country's soil.

The Prime Minister urged the people to remember the efforts of Baba Raghavdas and Mahamana Madan Mohan Malaviya due to which around 150 freedom fighters were saved from hanging on this special day. He expressed happiness that students were also involved in this campaign which would increase their awareness about many untold aspects of freedom struggle. He said the Ministry of Education has invited young writers on the completion of 75 years of independence to write a book on freedom fighters to showcase unsung heroes of freedom struggle. He lauded the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh Government for the programs organized to connect to the local arts and culture as a tribute to our freedom fighters.

The Prime Minister said the collective strength that broke the shackles of slavery, will also make India the world's greatest power. This power of collectivity is the basis of the AtmaNirbhar Bharat Campaign. He said during this period of Corona, India sent essential medicines to help the citizens of more than 150 countries. India is giving vaccines to several countries keeping in mind to save human lives so that our freedom fighters are proud.

Talking about the recent Budget, the Prime Minister said that the Budget will give a new push to the efforts to meet the challenges, thrown by the pandemic. He said that the Budget belied the apprehensions of many experts that there will be a burden of new taxes on the common citizens. The Government has decided to spend more on the country's rapid growth. This expenditure will be for infrastructures like roads, bridges, railway lines, new trains and buses and connectivity with markets and mandis. The Budget has paved the way for better education and better opportunities for our youth. These activities will give employment to lakhs of youth. Earlier, Budget meant declarations of schemes which were never fulfilled. "The Budget was turned into the bahi-khata (ledger) of the vote-bank calculations..now the nation has turned a new leaf and has changed the approach," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that after India's handling of the pandemic came in for universal praise, the Country is trying to strengthen medical facilities in villages and small towns. The massive budget hike has been done in the allocation for the health sector. Advanced testing facilities are being developed at district level itself.

Calling farmers the basis of national progress, Shri Modi outlined the efforts for their welfare in the last 6 years. Despite difficulties of the pandemic, the farmers have achieved record production. The Budget has taken many steps for the empowerment of the farmers. One thousand Mandis are being linked to e-NAM to ease the selling of the crops by the farmers.

Rural Infrastructure Fund has been enhanced to 40 thousand crores. These steps will make farmers AtmaNirbhar and agriculture remunerative. Swamitva Scheme will provide the document of ownership of the land and residential property to the people of the villages. Proper documents will lead to a better price of the property and help the families with the bank credit also and land will be safe from the encroachers, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that all these steps will also benefit Gorakhpur which was suffering closures of mills, bad roads and sick hospitals. Now a local fertilizer factory has been restarted which will benefit farmers and youth. The city is getting an AIIMS. The medical college is saving the lives of thousands of children. Deoria, Kushinagar, Basti Maharajnagar and Siddharth Nagar are getting new medical colleges. Shri Modi also pointed out that the region is seeing improved connectivity as four-lane, six-lane roads are being constructed and flights for 8 cities have been started from Gorakhpur. Upcoming Kushinagar international airport will increase tourism. "This transformation for AtmaNirbharta is a tribute to all the freedom fighters", said the Prime Minister.

