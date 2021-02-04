Left Menu

IAF to get 1st delivery of LAC Tejas by March 2024, says HAL Chairman

R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), on Thursday, said that they will deliver Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas to Indian Air Force (IAF) by March 2024.

R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at a press conference on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), on Thursday, said that they will deliver Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas to Indian Air Force (IAF) by March 2024. "As per the contract, we are to start delivery of LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) by 36 months from today. The first delivery will be by March 2024. In the first year, there will be delivery of two aircraft which will be ramped up to 16. Total supply time, post first delivery is 6 years," Madhavan said at a press conference in Bengaluru.

"We faced issues due to lockdown in the first two quarters. The first quarter was completely washed out. But till the third quarter, we recovered. So financially or otherwise, we will reach the target set for the year, as per pre-Covid times," he added. This comes after a contract to manufacture 83 LCA Tejas fighters was handed over to the HAL by the Defence Ministry at the Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Arup Chatterjee, one of the directors of HAL, informed about a "high altitude pseudo satellite" being developed by the HAL, along with a start-up company. "We are developing a high altitude pseudo satellite with start-up company, it is futuristic. No country in the world has developed it yet. It will be solar energised and a big asset flying around 70,000 ft for 2-3 months unmanned taking information," said Chatterjee.

Furthermore, at the ongoing Aero Indian 2021, HAL received a Request for Proposal (RFP) from the Indian Air Force for their Basic Trainers requirement. The documents were handed over to R Madhavan by Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, DCAS and VL Kanth Rao, DG (Acquisition) Ministry of Defence. (ANI)

