MP minister holds fast to bring 'good sense' among agitating farmers

Madhya Pradesh AgriculturecMinister Kamal Patel on Thursday observed a one-day fast hereso that ''good sense prevails'' among the farmers protestingagainst the Centre's new agriculture laws.

Patel observed the fast on the banks of river Narmadaat Handia in Harda district along with a large number ofpeople between 11 am and 5 pm.

Talking to reporters, the minister said, ''The threenew farm laws are in the interest of farmers and PrimeMinister Narendra Modi has implemented them with the aim ofchanging the cultivators' fate as these legislations willdouble their income by the year 2022.'' ''Congress and other parties are misleading the farmersas they are not interested in the cultivators' income to beraised,'' he said.

On the occasion, he appealed to the protesting farmersto withdraw their agitation, saying that the government wasready to remove any shortcomings in the laws through dialogue.

''I hope that my fast will bring about good senseamong the protesting farmers and they will withdraw theiragitation against the agri laws,'' he said.

Patel said that by enacting the new laws, the Centrehas brought the agriculture sector on par with the industriesand trade.

''These laws will take the farmers on the path ofdevelopment. But political leaders are misleading the farmersand promoting the agitation,'' he alleged.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana andwestern Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's bordersfor over two months against the laws.

