Future of Indian Ocean region depends on cooperative efforts of nations: Navy chief

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday said the future of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) depends on the cooperative efforts of littoral (close to the shore) nations.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-02-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 23:08 IST
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday said the future of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) depends on the cooperative efforts of littoral (close to the shore) nations. Speaking at the Indian Ocean Region Defence Ministers' Conclave here, Admiral Karambir Singh said, "In many ways, the future of the IOR hinges on the cooperative efforts of its littoral nations. Prosperity and security for all in the IOR can only be accomplished if the nations set out and achieve it together."

The navy chief put emphasis on the security and prosperity of IOR nations. "The concept of security and growth for all in the region remains crucial. Indian Navy believes that each one amongst us in IOR is an equal and critical partner in the business of keeping seas safe and secure," said Singh.

IOR Defence Ministers' Conclave was held on the sidelines of Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru where 27 out of 28 countries from the IOR region attended the conclave either physically or via video conferencing. (ANI)

