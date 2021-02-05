Left Menu

Iron nails studded on roads at Ghazipur border repositioned: Police

The police's statement comes after videos and photos of workers removing the nails from roads near Ghazipur border surfaced on social media.The iron nails studded on roads have been repositioned behind the barricades, Deputy Commissioner of Police East Deepak Yadav.Videos and photos are getting circulated in which it is shown that nails are being taken off at Ghazipur.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 00:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iron nails studded on roads at the Ghazipur border to restrict the movement of farmers agitating against the new agriculture laws have been ''repositioned'' but the security arrangements at the site remain the same, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The police's statement comes after videos and photos of workers removing the nails from roads near Ghazipur border surfaced on social media.

The iron nails studded on roads have been ''repositioned'' behind the barricades, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav.

''Videos and photos are getting circulated in which it is shown that nails are being taken off at Ghazipur. These are just repositioned behind the barricades. Security arrangement at the border remains the same,'' he said.

Security arrangements were strengthened at the Ghazipur border, where farmers have been camping for over two months, after Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait's emotional appeal had galvanised tillers from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to flock to the Delhi-UP border.

Drones have also been deployed to monitor the protesters.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been camping at Delhi's borders seeking the repeal of the three agriculture laws.

They claim that the new laws will weaken the minimum support price (MSP) system. But the government says the laws will only give farmers more options to sell their produce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

