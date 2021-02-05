23-year-old arrested for sexual assault, stalking in Delhi

Left Menu

The Delhi Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting and stalking a 22-year-old girl in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Thursday, the police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 12:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting and stalking a 22-year-old girl in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Thursday, the police said. The accused has been identified as Shanu alias Sali Ahmad resident of JJ colony, Raghubir Nagar, West Delhi.

According to the police, they received a complaint of sexual assault on February 4. On receipt of the complaint, the complainant got medically examined, wherein the doctor opined alleged history of physical assault. The police said that the case under the relevant section was registered and a team was formed to probe the matter.

The complainant has alleged that the accused was stalking her for the last one year and insisted that she marry him. She refused to marry him but he was always continued to follow her. "On February 3, the accused followed her and forcibly took her to a hotel in Paschim Vihar area where he physically assaulted her. When she refused to go he threatened of dire consequences and forced her to come with him. But, when the accused went to bring some food, she found a chance and ran away," the police said.

During the course of the investigation, the accused Shanu was arrested under Section 323/354-A/354-B/506 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused works as a carpenter in the Kirti Nagar area.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody. However, further investigation is in progress.

