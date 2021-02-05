Left Menu

Air India yet to receive Rs 498 cr from govt departments, including VVIP operations: GoI

The National Carrier Air India is yet to get Rs 498.17 crores from several government departments, including the due from various VVIP operations, the Government of India (GoI) said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 13:51 IST
Air India yet to receive Rs 498 cr from govt departments, including VVIP operations: GoI
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj The National Carrier Air India is yet to receive Rs 498.17 crores from several government departments, including the due from various VVIP operations, the Government of India (GoI) said.

"As on 31.12.2020, the total Air India dues against various Government Departments on account of airfare including dues towards VVIP Operations were Rs 498.17 crore," the GoI said in a written reply in Loksabha. Usually, the credit period for Government of India Departments varies from 15 to 30 days from the receipt of invoice and no interest is paid to Air India in case of non-payment within the credit period.

Currently, Air India is the loss-making airline and its debt is huge as per the available data, "The total Net Loss (after tax) of Air India Ltd since Finance Year Financial Year 2019-20 Rs 7,982.83 (Provisional)," the government informed in parliament. Government has decided to sale 100 per cent of the stake of Air India and its process started. "The Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) for inviting Expression of Interest (EOI) for strategic disinvestment of 100 per cent stake of Government of India in Air India along with 100 per cent stake in Air India Express Ltd and 50 per cent stake in Air India SATS was issued on 27.01.2020," GoI said.

The total Net Fixed Assets of Air India Ltd. as on 31.03.2020 (Provisional) are Rs 45,863.27 crore. These include land and buildings, aircraft fleet and engines, other fixed assets, Right of Use assets and intangible assets. The enterprise value set for bidding has not been determined so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Kyrgios loses temper, match at Murray River Open

Nick Kyrgios was warned for bad language and docked a point for unsportsmanlike conduct after the Australian threw his racquet into the stands during Fridays 6-3 6-4 defeat by Borna Coric in the Murray River Open at Melbourne Park.Kyrgios p...

WAAREE emerges as EPC Company of the Year: Industrial & Commercial-2020-21

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 5, 2021 PRNewswire -- WAAREE Energies, Indias largest solar module manufacturer and a leader in the EPC segment, has emerged as the EPC Company of the Year Industrial Commercial, 2020-21, in the annual edition of Roofto...

Court seeks progress report on probe against Kangana on posts

A magistrate court here on Fridaydirected the Mumbai police to submit a progress report on theinquiry it had ordered into a complaint against actor KanganaRanaut and her sister for posting alleged hateful messages onsocial media.In October ...

MP: Cop shoots self with service rifle at police station

A 50-year-old head constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at a police station in Madhya Pradeshs Jhabuadistrict on Friday morning, police said.The incident took place around 7.15 am at Kakanvanipoli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021