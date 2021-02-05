Left Menu

Orthodox church approaches Kerala HC against state govt Act on burial of Jacobites

The Orthodox Church on Friday approached the Kerala High Court against the Act passed by the state government which allowed the burial of Jacobites in the cemeteries of churches under the control of the Orthodox.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 05-02-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Orthodox Church on Friday approached the Kerala High Court against the Act passed by the state government which allowed the burial of Jacobites in the cemeteries of churches under the control of the Orthodox. A bench of Justice PV Asha served a notice to the state government and parties in the case.

The High Court will consider the petition on February 17. In 2020, the state government brought an ordinance permitting the burial of Jacobites in their family cemetery which is now under the control of the Orthodox.

Later, the government passed this ordinance as the Kerala Christian Cemeteries (Right to Burial of Corpse) Act. (ANI)

