22 out of 37 mega food parks operational: Govt

About 22 mega food parks are operational out of 37 approved across the country, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameshwar Teli informed Parliament on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

About 22 mega food parks are operational out of 37 approved across the country, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameshwar Teli informed Parliament on Friday. The operational mega food parks are located in 15 states including Assam, Punjab, Odisha, Mizoram, Maharashtra, among others, the minister said providing data in his written reply to the Rajya Sabha. Under the Mega Food Park Scheme, the government had given approval for 42 mega food parks in the country. ''At present, the Ministry has accorded final approval to 37 mega food parks and in-principle approval to two mega food parks in the country under the Mega Food Park scheme,'' he said.

The two projects for which in-principle nod has been given are going to be set up in Meghalaya and Tamil Nadu, he said.

The minister said the government does not establishmega food parks in the country on its own. The proposals for the same are invited through Expression of Interest (EoI)from time to time. ''As on date, there is no proposal under consideration to establish new mega food parks in the country including the state of Telangana under the Mega Food Park Scheme of the Ministry,'' he said.

He also explained that the government has been implementing the Mega Food Park Scheme to create modern infrastructure for the food processing industry.

This scheme is now a component of the new Central Sector Umbrella Scheme – Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY).

