Thane: Sena takes out protest march against fuel price hike

Thane: Sena takes out protest march against fuel price hikePTI | Thane | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:34 IST
The Shiv Sena on Friday took out aprotest march in Maharashtra's Thane against the Centre overthe rise in petrol and diesel prices.
Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske and Sena MLC Ravindra Phatakled the march to the district collectorate, in which severalwomen party workers also took part.
The protesters raised slogans against the centralgovernment and demaded that the hike in fuel prices bewithdrawn immediately.
''The Centre has stopped all sources of income of thecivic corporations and is delaying its projects. This rise infuel prices would add to the woes of the common citizens,''Mhaske said.
