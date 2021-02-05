Left Menu

RLP takes out tractor rallies in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:34 IST
RLP takes out tractor rallies in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party took out tractor rallies at district headquarters of Rajasthan on Friday in support of farmers agitating at Delhi's borders against the central agriculture laws.

Leaders of the party, led by Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, and workers participated in the rallies, which were held peacefully, an RLP spokesperson said.

''The tractor rallies were taken out at district headquarters today. Nearly 200 tractors participated in the rally in Jaipur,'' the spokesperson said.

He added that the RLP had been holding a sit-in at Shahjahanpur in Alwar since December 26 in support of the farmers and the agitation would continue till the demands of withdrawal of the farm laws were met. PTI SDAHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

