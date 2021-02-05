Left Menu

Puducherry CM assures Taiwanese investors of all support

05-02-2021
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy said here on Friday that the territorialgovernment was ready to support investors from Taiwan forindustrial development in the Union Territory.

After holding discussions with the Director-General ofTaipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC), Chennai, BenWang, the Chief Minister told reporters that he had informedthe foreign official that land for industries was alreadyavailable in Karaikal, an enclave of Puducherry.

Narayanasamy said the visiting Taiwanese team wasinterested in collaborating with Puducherry for promotingindustrial enterprises.

The expertise Taiwan has in producing e-vehicles, semiconductors, IC chips, manufacture of computers, mobile phonesand also fish processing activities could be of help forpromoting industrial activities here, the Chief Ministersaid.

Skilled manpower, serene environment in the UnionTerritory and the support of the government would facilitateTaiwanese investments, he said.

Industries Minister Shah Jahan, who was present during thediscussions, said the six-member team headed by Wang had heldtalks with government officials over promotion of industries.

Wang said he had meaningful, fruitful and successfuldiscussions with the Chief Minister, Industries Minister andofficials of the Puducherry government.

He said he had invited the Chief Minister to visit Taiwan.

Wang further said the location of Puducherry gave goodscope to his country and there was also abundant labour ofhigh-quality in the Union Territory.

Secretary to Labour Department of Puducherry government EVallavan and Director of Industries Priyadharshini were amongthose present during the talks.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

