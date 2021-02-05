Left Menu

Delhi cabinet approves 'Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha' scholarship scheme

The Delhi cabinet on Friday approved 'Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha' in which Rs 5,000 will be provided to Rs 1,000 meritorious students of Class 9 in schools of Delhi as a science scholarship

Updated: 05-02-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:28 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi cabinet on Friday approved 'Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha' in which Rs 5,000 will be provided to Rs 1,000 meritorious students of Class 9 in schools of Delhi as a science scholarship The scholarship will provide a boost to science education in secondary classes at the school level.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed this as a crucial step for our government to promote excellent and talented students. These students are the future of our country, they will become future scientists, engineers, doctors, and architects and will make our nation proud, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government seeks to promote the pursuit of excellence and scientific temper among the children. According to the release, the students studying in Delhi schools who have secured more than 60 percent in Class 8 are eligible for the examination. Students belonging to SC, ST, PH, or OBC category will be given a relaxation of up to 5 percent of marks.

Another decision that has been taken by the Delhi Cabinet is to digitise the education department. The cabinet today approved procurement of close to 1200 computers, multi-functional printers, and UPSs for all the schools, branch offices, and district offices under the education department. (ANI)

