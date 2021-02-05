Left Menu

Conduct of functions must not disturb other citizens' right to clean environment: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed all the States and Union Territories to adopt the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) recommendations and guidelines to control pollution in marriage halls, banquet halls party venues and others.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:25 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal has directed all the States and Union Territories to adopt the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) recommendations and guidelines to control pollution in marriage halls, banquet halls party venues and others. An NGT bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that the "conduct of functions must not disturb other citizens' right to a peaceful and clean environment".

"In view of above, the recommendations in the report of the CPCB need to be duly implemented by all the States/Union Territories by adopting the guidelines for control of pollution in marriage halls, banquet halls, party venues along with consent management system, as already directed," the tribunal stated in the order dated February 4. "Further, as recommended by the CPCB in the above report, Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP) needs to be installed by all the big units, not connected to the sewer lines, apart from ensuring compliance of rainwater harvesting systems, adequate safeguards in operating the kitchen need to be adopted, composting facilities, control of noise levels and providing parking space. Without such safeguards, no consent should be given or renewed even in respect of the establishments already setup," said the tribunal.

The NGT directed CPCB to lay down a compensation regime against the violating establishments as well as for erring State Pollution Control Boards and Pollution Control Committees. "...the consent conditions must require the owner/manager of establishment informing the organizer/user in writing in advance about the conditions applicable for ensuring compliance," it said.

The NGT was hearing an application filed by Westend Green Farms Society seeking compliance of environmental norms by restaurants/hotels/motels/banquets in terms of earlier orders of the tribunal. The CPCB has filed its consolidated report dated February 2 apprising NGT about its recommendations including the direction to all the states and union territories to develop proper mechanism/guidelines to control pollution and enforcement of environmental norms in marriage halls, banquet halls, and party venues along with consent management system.

The CPCB also recommended that Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) must immediately be installed at all big units which are not connected with the sewer lines and should meet compliance and rainwater harvesting systems be widely adapted for sustainable use of water. Besides it, all the units having a kitchen should have proper ducting arrangement was also recommended.

Units having the kitchen, installation of a composting facility should obviously get priority for proper management of the solid waste and fruitful use of resources so that manure or energy may be obtained and utilised suitably were among other various recommendations suggested by CPCB. The NGT added that placing such information in the public domain will be one of the conditions while granting consent and failure of placing such information in the public domain may render the consent granted to any establishment being withdrawn. (ANI)

