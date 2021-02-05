Left Menu

Delhi govt floats tender to set up 500 EV charging points at 100 locations

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday announced that the government has floated a tender to set up 500 EV charging points at 100 locations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:44 IST
Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday announced that the government has floated a tender to set up 500 EV charging points at 100 locations. "Delhi government has floated nation's biggest tender for EV (electric vehicle) charging today, with provision for 500 charging points at 100 locations in Delhi so that EVs can be charged outside homes too," Jain said at a press conference.

The estimated timeline to complete the project is one year, he said. Taking to Twitter, he tweeted: "With a vision of Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji to make Delhi the EV capital of the country, have floated a tender today to set up 500 EV charging points at 100 locations, which will have at least 10% minimum fast charging points and the rates of which will be kept very nominal."

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched 'Switch Delhi', an electric vehicle mass awareness campaign, to sensitize citizens about the benefits of switching to electric vehicles. Delhi government has rolled out incentives on the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) among all the states.

"Our vision is that by 2024, 25 per cent of new vehicles must be electric. Approximately Rs 30,000 subsidies are to be given for 2/3-wheelers while Rs 1.5 lakh for 4-wheelers. We are starting the 'Switch Delhi' campaign today to make people aware of clean vehicles," Kejriwal had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

