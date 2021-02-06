Left Menu

Had existing farm laws been beneficial, many farmers would not have committed suicide: BJP leader

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-02-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 12:57 IST
Had existing farm laws been beneficial, many farmers would not have committed suicide: BJP leader
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Defending the Centre's new farm laws, BJP Kisan Morcha national spokesman Kamal Soi said that had the existing legislations been beneficial for farmers, so many of them would not have committed suicide.

Talking to PTI during his visit to Shimla on Friday, he said, ''In Punjab, 700 to 800 farmers commit suicide in a year.'' A resident of Ludhiana district in Punjab, Soi further stated that 95 per cent agricultural land in his state has been mortgaged to banks as farmers are under the burden of Rs 125 lakh crore debt.

Had existing farm laws been beneficial for the farmers, so many of them would not have committed suicide facing burden of huge bank loans.

That is why the Union government enacted the three new farm laws for the benefits of the farmers but they are being misled, he said.

Soi said he had difference of opinions with the agitating farmers but he went to the Singhu border in December and distributed 500 jackets and other items to them on humanitarian grounds.

The BJP Kisan Morcha national spokesperson urged the agitating farm leaders not to remain adamant on their demand for repeal of the new laws and to help reach a solution to the ongoing agitation. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the ''mercy'' of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Federal executions likely a COVID superspreader

As the Trump administration was nearing the end of an unprecedented string of executions, 70 per cent of death row inmates were sick with COVID-19. Guards were ill. Travelling prisons staff on the execution team had the virus. So did media ...

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Drug firm Divis Laboratories on Saturday reported a 31.05 net profit of Rs 470.62 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, on account of robust sales.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 359.09 crore for the corresponding period of t...

UP govt asks legislators to buy tablets for paperless budget session

The Uttar Pradesh government has asked members of the states legislative assembly and council to purchase tablets for a paperless budget session.According to Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, each legislator will be reimbursed Rs 50,000 ...

Mamata did not allow PM Kisan scheme in Bengal to satisfy her ego: J P Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for depriving farmers of the state of the PM Kisan scheme benefits to satisfy her ego.He also wondered why she loses her cool over Jai Shri Ram slogans.N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021