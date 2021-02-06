Hyderabad: Police remove people taking part in 'chakka jam'

Hyderabad Police and other security forces on Saturday removed protesters agitating on a highway on the outskirts of Hyderabad as part of the countrywide 'chakka jam' called by farmers today. The police and security forces were seen dispersing a crowd of protestors. The protests caused a huge traffic jam in the area.

Farmer unions on Monday announced a countrywide 'Chakka Jaam' on February 6 from 12 pm to 3 pm. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)