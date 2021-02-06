Farmers protest in Telangana against Agri laws

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI): As part of the nationwide callgiven by farmers against the new Agri laws, peasants andleaders of various political parties held 'Raasta Roko' invarious parts of Telangana on Saturday.

Congress and Left party workers staged dharnas on varioushighways across the state.

However police intervened and cleared the traffic.

Police said several people were taken into preventivecustody.

The Congress had on Friday extended support to thecountrywide 'chakka jam' called by farmer unions on February6, saying party workers will stand shoulder to shoulder withfarmers in their protest.

