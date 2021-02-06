Left Menu

Farmers protest in Telangana against Agri laws

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-02-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 16:14 IST
Farmers protest in Telangana against Agri laws

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI): As part of the nationwide callgiven by farmers against the new Agri laws, peasants andleaders of various political parties held 'Raasta Roko' invarious parts of Telangana on Saturday.

Congress and Left party workers staged dharnas on varioushighways across the state.

However police intervened and cleared the traffic.

Police said several people were taken into preventivecustody.

The Congress had on Friday extended support to thecountrywide 'chakka jam' called by farmer unions on February6, saying party workers will stand shoulder to shoulder withfarmers in their protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India vs England: Scoreboard at stumps on Day 2

AHAH...

Student exchange projects with India part of new UK education strategy

As part of its latest set of post-Brexit moves, the UK government on Saturday set out more details from its International Education Strategy which would see greater student exchange projects with countries such as India.After its exit from ...

Joe Biden's son Hunter pens memoir of addiction, survival

US President Joe Bidens son Hunter will come out with his memoir of addiction, loss and survival on April 6.Beautiful Things will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon Schuster.I come from a family forged by tragedies and boun...

Manoj Bajpayee begins filming for his next 'Despatch'

Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday commenced shooting for his next feature, Despatch.Being directed by Kanu Behl of Titli fame, the film is an investigative thriller that unfolds in the world of crime journalism. Bajpayee is essaying a character wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021