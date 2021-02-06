'Chakka jam': Entry, exit gates at 10 metro stations closed in Delhi

Entry and exit facilities at 10 prominent Delhi Metro stations, including Mandi House and ITO, were temporarily closed on Saturday in view of the 'chakka jam' protests by farmer unions agitating against the new farm laws.

Farmer unions on Monday had announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways between 12 noon and 3 pm to protest the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities and other issues.

However, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmer unions protesting the three farm laws, on Friday said the protesters will not block roads in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during the 'chakka jam'.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a series of tweets informed commuters that multiple stations have been closed.

''Security Update Entry/exit gates of Mandi House, ITO and Delhi Gate are closed,'' it tweeted.

It later also tweeted that entry and exit gates of Vishwavidyalaya station were also closed.

''Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath, and Central Secretariat are closed. Interchange facility is available,'' the DMRC said.

''Entry/exit gates of Khan Market and Nehru Place are closed,''' it tweeted.

Elaborating on the security arrangements for the 'chakka jam', Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Chinmoy Biswal on Friday had said in view of the violence that took place on January 26, adequate security arrangements have been put in place by the Delhi Police at the borders so that miscreants are not able to enter the national capital.

After the Republic Day violence, the Delhi Police has deployed additional measures, including tightening security and intensifying vigil at the city's border points, to deal with any situation emerging out of the 'chakka jam', officials had said.

Farmers shouted slogans and parked their tractors-trolleys in the middle of highways at several places in Punjab and Haryana as they blocked roads on the call given by the farmers' unions for a nationwide 'chakka jam'. In Rajasthan too, farmers protesting against the Centre's new Agri laws and other issues blocked roads at several places.

