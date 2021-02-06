Have given time to govt till Oct 2 to repeal farm laws: Rakesh Tikait
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 16:38 IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said that they have given time to the central government till October 2 to resolve the ongoing farm laws issue, adding that farmers will not return to their homes unless their demands are heard and the three new farm laws are repealed. Speaking at the Ghazipur protest site, Tikait said, "We have given time to the government till October 2 to repeal the laws. After this, we will do further planning. We won't hold discussions with the government under pressure."
He also demanded to make a law on the minimum support price (MSP) of crop procurement. The farmers' unions conducted a three-hour 'chakka jam' across the country today between 12 noon and 3 pm.
Police had intensified their security measures and deployed personnel at all important points in Delhi and other states to maintain law and order. Eleven rounds of talks have been held between the government and the protesting farmer unions over their demand for repealing farm laws. The government had offered to put the new farm laws on hold for about 18 months.
Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
