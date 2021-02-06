Left Menu

'Chakka jam': Entry, exit gates at 10 metro stations closed in Delhi; reopened

In Rajasthan too, farmers protesting against the Centres new agri laws and other issues blocked roads at several places.The DMRC in the evening tweeted that entry and exit gates of all 10 metro stations had been re-opened, and normal service were resumed.Security Update Entryexit gates of all stations are open.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 16:59 IST
'Chakka jam': Entry, exit gates at 10 metro stations closed in Delhi; reopened
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Entry and exit facilities at 10 prominent Delhi Metro stations, including Mandi House and ITO, were closed on Saturday for several hours, in view of the 'chakka jam' protest by farmer unions agitating against the new farm laws.

In the evening, the DMRC tweeted that entry and exit gates of all 10 metro stations closed in view of 'chakka jam' had been re-opened, and normal service had resumed.

Farmer unions on Monday had announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways between 12 noon and 3 pm to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

However, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmer unions, on Friday had said the protesters will not block roads in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the 'chakka jam'.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a series of tweets in the morning informed commuters that multiple stations have been closed.

''Security Update Entry/exit gates of Mandi House, ITO and Delhi Gate are closed,'' it tweeted.

It later also tweeted that entry and exit gates of Vishwavidyalaya station were also closed.

''Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat are closed. Interchange facility is available,'' the DMRC said.

''Entry/exit gates of Khan Market and Nehru Place are closed,'' it tweeted.

Elaborating on the security arrangements for the 'chakka jam', Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Chinmoy Biswal on Friday had said that in view of the violence on January 26, adequate security arrangements have been put in place by the Delhi Police at the borders so that miscreants are not able to enter the national capital.

After the Republic Day violence, the Delhi Police has deployed additional measures, including tightening security and intensifying vigil at the city's border points, to deal with any situation emerging out of the 'chakka jam', officials had said.

During the 'Chakka jam' on Saturday, farmers shouted slogans and parked their tractors-trolleys in the middle of highways at several places in Punjab and Haryana to block roads. In Rajasthan too, farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws and other issues blocked roads at several places.

The DMRC in the evening tweeted that entry and exit gates of all 10 metro stations had been re-opened, and normal service were resumed.

''Security Update Entry/exit gates of all stations are open. Normal service has resumed,'' it tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Half the England batsmen can't ever play spin like Joe Root does, feels Stokes

A great strokemaker himself, star all-rounder Ben Stokes is in awe of Joe Roots ability to play spin bowling, saying on Saturday that half of England teams batsmen cant tackle the tweakers like their captain does.Playing in his 100th Test, ...

Pfizer applies to register COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Saturday that Pfizer Inc has applied for full regulatory approval of its COVID-19 vaccine developed with BioNTech Se.This is the second vaccine submitted for registration in Brazil. AstraZeneca Plc ...

WRAPUP 7-Thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon on Saturday to denounce this weeks coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi despite a blockade on the internet by the junta.In an upwelling of anger in the countrys lar...

Activists in Beirut protest killing of Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim

Around a hundred activists rallied in downtown Beirut on Saturday to protest the killing of prominent Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim and to demand a transparent investigation.Slim, a Shiite publisher in his late fifties, ran a research centre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021