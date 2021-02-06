Left Menu

Protesters block Delhi-Amritsar National Highway till 3 pm on chakka jam call by farmers

Protesters blocked the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway in Amritsar on a chakka jam call by farmers from 12 noon to 3 pm today in protest against the newly enacted farm laws.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 06-02-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 17:49 IST
Protesters block Delhi-Amritsar National Highway till 3 pm on chakka jam call by farmers
Protesters participating in 'Chakka Jaam' in Amritsar. Image Credit: ANI

Protesters blocked the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway in Amritsar on a chakka jam call by farmers from 12 noon to 3 pm today in protest against the newly enacted farm laws.

Earlier today, amid the nationwide call for chakka jam by the farmer unions, Delhi Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar said that police personnel have been deployed at strategic locations on the borders of the national capital.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Half the England batsmen can't ever play spin like Joe Root does, feels Stokes

A great strokemaker himself, star all-rounder Ben Stokes is in awe of Joe Roots ability to play spin bowling, saying on Saturday that half of England teams batsmen cant tackle the tweakers like their captain does.Playing in his 100th Test, ...

Pfizer applies to register COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Saturday that Pfizer Inc has applied for full regulatory approval of its COVID-19 vaccine developed with BioNTech Se.This is the second vaccine submitted for registration in Brazil. AstraZeneca Plc ...

WRAPUP 7-Thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon on Saturday to denounce this weeks coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi despite a blockade on the internet by the junta.In an upwelling of anger in the countrys lar...

Activists in Beirut protest killing of Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim

Around a hundred activists rallied in downtown Beirut on Saturday to protest the killing of prominent Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim and to demand a transparent investigation.Slim, a Shiite publisher in his late fifties, ran a research centre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021