Left Menu

FinMin permits 4 states to borrow addl Rs 5,034 crore post ease of doing biz reforms

The Finance Ministry has granted permission to four states of Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to borrow an additional Rs 5,034 crore for undertaking ease of doing business reforms. In a statement, the ministry said four more states namely, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab have undertaken Ease of Doing Business reforms stipulated by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 20:15 IST
FinMin permits 4 states to borrow addl Rs 5,034 crore post ease of doing biz reforms
In a statement, the ministry said four more states namely, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab have undertaken 'Ease of Doing Business' reforms stipulated by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance. Image Credit: ANI

The Finance Ministry has granted permission to four states of Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to borrow an additional Rs 5,034 crore for undertaking ease of doing business reforms. In a statement, the ministry said four more states namely, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab have undertaken 'Ease of Doing Business' reforms stipulated by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.

''Thus, these States have become eligible to mobilise additional financial resources and have been granted permission to raise additional Rs 5,034 crore through Open Market Borrowings,'' it said. With this, 12 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, have undertaken the stipulated reforms to facilitate ease of doing business.

On completion of reforms facilitating ease of doing business, these 12 states have been granted additional borrowing permission of Rs 28,183 crore, the statement added. In view of the resource required to meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India had in May last year enhanced the borrowing limit of the states by 2 per cent of their GSDP.

Half of this special dispensation was linked to undertaking citizen-centric reforms by the States. The four citizen-centric areas for reforms identified were implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System, ease of doing business reform, Urban Local body/ utility reforms and power sector reforms.

Till now, 17 states have carried out at least one of the four stipulated reforms and have been granted reform-linked borrowing permissions. Of these, 12 states have implemented the one nation one ration card system, 12 states have done ease of doing business reforms, five states have done local body reforms and 2 States have undertaken power sector reforms. Total reform linked additional borrowing permission issued so far to the states stands at Rs 74,773 crore, the ministry added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real's Asllani bags ruthless three-minute hat-trick

Real Madrid womens forward Kosovare Asllani scored a hat-trick in less than three minutes on Saturday, during a 3-1 win at home to Valencia.Sweden striker Asllani netted from a free kick in the 67th minute, then lobbed the keeper to score h...

Rugby-France make explosive start to Six Nations with 50-10 win in Italy

France got their Six Nations title bid off to the perfect start with a crushing 50-10 bonus point victory over a youthful Italy side in the championship opener in Rome on Saturday.The visitors raced into a commanding 21-point lead by halfti...

'Chakka jam': Farmers in Kerala stage protests against agri laws

Farmers in Kerala onSaturday protested across the state demanding repeal of thefarm laws in solidarity with the ryots nationwide chakkajam.S Ramachandran Pillai, CPIM politburo member andvice president of All India Kisan Sabha AIKS, inaugur...

Akashvani Music Festival named after Pandit Bhimsen Joshi

The prestigious Akashvani Music Festival has been renamed after Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced Saturday.He made this announcement at a Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Centenary Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021