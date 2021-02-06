Left Menu

UP govt sends proposal to Centre for Sainik School at all 18 divisional headquarters

Five Days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to establish 100 Sainik Schools in the country, the Uttar Pradesh government has sent a proposal to the Centre for opening Sainik Schools in all the 18 divisional headquarters of the state, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:16 IST
UP government logo. Image Credit: ANI

Five Days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to establish 100 Sainik Schools in the country, the Uttar Pradesh government has sent a proposal to the Centre for opening Sainik Schools in all the 18 divisional headquarters of the state, an official spokesperson said on Saturday. At present, there are 31 Sainik Schools being operated by the Defence Ministry in the country and Uttar Pradesh has the most number of them, one each in Jhansi, Mainpuri and Amethi.

One Sainik School is also proposed in Bhaghpat. Besides, one Sainik School in Lucknow is being run by the Uttar Pradesh government, the spokesperson said. "Sainik Schools provide quality education at a reasonable fee and if the Central government gives its nod to the proposal of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, more students of the state will get the opportunity to get enrollment in these schools," the spokesperson said.

According to an official spokesman, the proposal for 18 Sainik schools in the state, if approved, will give a huge impetus to the education ecosystem of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

